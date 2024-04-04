Texas Senate Bill 4 Faces Constitutional Challenge in Appeals Court

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is reconsidering the constitutionality of Texas Senate Bill 4 , which creates a state-level criminal penalty for illegal immigration. The state's lawyer suggested that Texas may have gone too far in passing the law, but argued that it is within the boundaries set by Supreme Court precedent.

The court will have to decide whether the law is constitutional.

