Texas schools hope temporary injunction leads to long-term improvement in A-F campus grading system

A Travis County judge issued a temporary injunction halting the release of revised letter grades for Texas public schools by the Texas Education Agency, after school districts argued the "academic accountability ratings" were flawed. (CBS Austin)

Newly revised letter grades for Texas public schools from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will not be released for now. A judge here in Travis Countysaying the release of the information could harm school districts across the state.

Thursday night Judge Catherine Mauzy granted a temporary injunction to keep the state from releasing "academic accountability ratings" the districts believe are flawed. David Campbell, an attorney for the school districts says, “We're not surprised given the evidence at the hearing. And we hope that this will lead the commissioner to rethink his plans and to look at the accountability system. headtopics.com

On Friday representatives from the districts explained their concerns about the revised A-F school letter grading system. Annette Tielle is Superintendent for Del Valle ISD. She notes, “There are too many intricacies and complications that lead to that letter grade, and it is not as it seems. The majority of public schools across Texas perform significantly better than the letter grade would have you believe.

And Superintendent Bobby Ott from Temple ISD shared his experience, “Out of 23 indicators we improved in 19, but the projected campus A-F ratings that were given to us suggest otherwise. They suggest that we had many schools that did not improve when they in fact did."The TEA stands by its work calling the A-F system a positive force in education. And they lamented the delay, blaming it on "ten percent of school leaders. headtopics.com

