Texas School District Employees Indicted for Electioneering Scheme

Two Texas school district employees were indicted for allegedly using their district-issued email accounts to encourage co-workers to vote in the state's Republican primary elections. The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Denton ISD, claiming it is illegal for a school district employee to spend public funds for political advertising.

