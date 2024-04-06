Texas Roadhouse to Increase Menu Prices and Expand Restaurant Locations

Texas Roadhouse plans to increase menu prices by 2.2% to offset inflationary pressures. The restaurant chain also announced its plans to open more restaurants nationally and internationally in 2024. The new restaurants will be larger to serve higher guest volumes efficiently.

Technological upgrades, such as adding screens to track orders and cook times, are also in the works.

