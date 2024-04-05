Texas Restaurants Shine at James Beard Awards

The culinary world celebrated excellence at the James Beard Awards on Thursday, and Texas brought home three prestigious honors! Mixtli triumphed in the Outstanding Restaurant category, presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water. This award recognizes establishments that consistently excel in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while positively impacting the surrounding community. Barb-B-Q secured the coveted Best New Restaurant award.

This category honors establishments opened between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, that demonstrate exceptional cuisine, promise significant future impact, and maintain high standards in food, ambiance, service, and community involvement. Cullum's Attaboy received a nomination for Best Chef: Texas. This recognition underscores the exceptional talent and creativity shaping San Antonio's culinary landscape

James Beard Awards Texas Mixtli Barb-B-Q Cullum's Attaboy Outstanding Restaurant Best New Restaurant Best Chef: Texas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finalists for 2024 James Beard Foundation Food Awards AnnouncedThe James Beard Foundation has revealed the finalists for the 2024 annual food awards, with chefs from Kono, Sofreh, and Harana Market upstate making it to the finals. The winners will be announced in June at a ceremony in Chicago. Last year's lack of New York winners in the national categories continues this year, with no New York restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

James Beard Foundation Announces Nominees for 2024 Restaurant and Chef AwardsThe James Beard Foundation has revealed the short list of nominees for the 2024 restaurant and chef awards, including Chez Noir in Carmel-by-the-Sea and The Morris in San Francisco. Chez Noir is recognized for its excellent cuisine and potential impact on the community, while The Morris is praised for its skillful pairing of wine and other drinks with food and its contribution to the community.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Salt Lake City Chef Nick Zocco Named Finalist in James Beard AwardsChef Nick Zocco of Urban Hill in Salt Lake City has been named a finalist in the James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Mountain category.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Dallas Chefs and Restaurant Named Finalists for James Beard AwardsTwo Dallas chefs and a Dallas restaurant are advancing to the next round of the 2024 James Beard Awards. The winners will be announced in June.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Here are Colorado's 3 James Beard Awards finalistsEthan Pan, associate food editor for 5280 magazine, talks about the best places to get African food in the Denver metro area.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Two Los Angeles Restaurants Named Finalists for James Beard Foundation AwardsOnly two out of 18 semifinalists from Los Angeles have been chosen as finalists for the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. The annual awards celebrate various aspects of the hospitality industry and are considered one of the most prestigious honors in the field. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »