Texas Reports First Human Case of H5N1 Bird Flu

News that a Texas person has been diagnosed with bird flu has people talking about a specific type of flu virus that doesn't often infect humans. Here's what to know about the virus and why some are concerned. Health officials in Texas announced on April 1 that a person in the state had the first case, ever in the state, of human H5N1 novel avian influenza A. "The patient became ill following contact with dairy cows presumed to be infected with avian influenza.

The patient’s primary symptom was conjunctivitis," read a portion of the statement. Overall, this is the second case of human H5N1 infection in the country. The first case, according to the CDC, happened in 2022, and involved a person who had direct exposure to poultry. According to the CDC, The "H5" in "H5N1" refers to a subtype of Avian influenza A. The H5 subtype, along with subtyped H7 and H9, are known to infect people

