Texas Rep. Andrew Murr announces retirement, cites family and professional obligations

Texas Rep. Andrew Murr, who led the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this year, announced Monday that he would not seek reelection. Murr cited the need to spend more time with his family as the reason for his decision. He mentioned missing out on important moments in his children's lives and the call of his ranch work. Murr also acknowledged the potential challenges he would face in his reelection campaign.

This comes after Paxton was acquitted in his impeachment trial and expressed his intention to seek revenge on House Republicans





State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger's North Texas seat
Goldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.

