Texas Rangers' World Series parade to be held in Arlington on Friday

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

STARTELEGRAM: Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia exits Game 3 of the World Series in the eighth inningAdolis Garcia became the second Texas Ranger to leave the game 3 if the World Series with an injury. What happened to Garcia?

STARTELEGRAM: The worst part to the Texas Rangers absolutely saved them in the World Series.Once Max Scherzer went down, it was up to one of the worst bullpens in baseball. The Rangers bullpen delivered, and they lead Arizona 2-1.

STARTELEGRAM: Where do Texas Rangers fans go in Phoenix for a World Series lunch or dinner?The Rangers’ World Series visitors will find places in Arizona to eat chicken-fried steak, East Texas fried chicken, catfish and steaks.

CBSNEWS: How to watch Game 4 of the World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona DiamondbacksHere's how to watch and livestream today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers World Series game.

