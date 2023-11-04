Texas Rangers Win World Series, Mariners Urged to Make Moves

The Texas Rangers celebrate in the clubhouse after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)after 63 years of playing, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games

. So, if the Seattle Mariners win one in the next 16 years, they will have done it before Texas did, right?Of course Seattle wants its Mariners to win it all every season, but right now this team is in a window of winning with a World Series-caliber pitching rotation.All you need to do is make the playoffs. The Diamondbacks finished with an 84-68 record — four games worse than the Mariners — and they made it to the World Series. Further proof of how close the M's really are. Seattle finished just two games behind the world-champion Rangers.And that's why the Mariners, the only MLB team to have never reached the World Series, have to strike now and make moves to give themselves the best chance possible of winning it all. Here's what I'm looking at as MLB free agency officially opens, with players able to sign with teams as early next week.This is pretty darn obvious to any Mariners fan, right? The offense needs to have more pop. Far too many games were lost after a sterling outing from a starting pitcher but very little run suppor

