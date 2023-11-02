Texas Rangers win World Series, beating Arizona Diamondbacks

They also stayed perfect on the road in the postseason, becoming the first team to ever win 11 straight away playoff games.Share on facebook (opens in new window)Share on email (opens in new window)

