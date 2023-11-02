Texas Rangers win their first ever World Series with 3-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in

Nathan Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings, holding Arizona to 0-9 with runners in scoring position.Texas finally got a hit in the seventh inning and then snapped the scoreless tie in the eighth on a Mitch Garver single.DEVELOPING .....

