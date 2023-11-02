Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

“Everything I’ve ever worked for is for this moment,” Semien said. “Gallen was unbelievable tonight. But we came through. Once Corey got the first hit, everybody kind of woke up. Pitching was unbelievable.”Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 5 of the baseball World Series Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix.
The win helped exorcise some unpleasant memories for Texas fans, who watched as their team came agonizingly close to a title in 2011, needing just one strike on two occasions before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Two outs later, Semien’s two-run homer made it 5-0. It was the 13th time Texas scored at least three runs in an inning this postseason. Sborz struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief for his first postseason save. He threw a called third strike past Ketel Marte to end it, making Texas the first team to win a World Series game despite having no hits or runs through six innings.
Yet still, players like trade-deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery, replacement closer José Leclerc and backup outfielder Travis Jankowski picked up the slack throughout for these resilient Rangers, capping a quick and impressive turnaround under general manager Chris Young after Texas lost 102 games in 2021 and went 68-94 last year for its sixth consecutive losing season.
Gallen was one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, starting for the National League in the All-Star Game. But the 28-year-old hadn’t been as sharp in the playoffs, with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA over five starts.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕
STARTELEGRAM: Watch Texas Rangers fans celebrate World Series title at Globe Life Field, Texas Live!Watch video from the Texas Rangers World Series watch party at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won their first championship with victory over Arizona Diamondbacks.
Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕
Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕
Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕