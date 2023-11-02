HEAD TOPICS

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

United States Headlines

