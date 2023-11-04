Texas Rangers Win First World Series Title in Least-Watched Fall Classic

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and relief pitcher Josh Sborz celebrate after Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series. However, it was not enough to prevent the five-game series from being the least-watched Fall Classic in recorded TV history

. Nielsen and Fox said Thursday the World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, less than the 9.79 million average from the 2020 series, whenWednesday night's game averaged 11.48 million on Fox, a jump of 3 million compared to Tuesday night's audience. The total audience across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming platforms was 11.64 million. It was the first audience over 10 million for this year's series. Monday night's Game 3 set the record for the least-watched World Series game on record at 8.13 million.Baseball and network executives figured this year's series might face a tough audience because of two teams that don't have much national appeal. The expanded playoffs also meant it was a series matching the teams with the seventh- and 11th-best records. However, the Rangers being the ninth champion since 2013 and 14 teams qualifying for the Fall Classic in the same span does have some appeal for Fox executive

