Texas Rangers win first World Series title in franchise history.

The Rangers joined the American League as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961 -- before moving to Arlington and rebranding in 1972. Having appeared in two World Series prior to this season, the Rangers lost to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Shortstop Corey Seager was named the World Series MVP for the second time in his career. Seager secured his first World Series MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2020 World Series. Seager scored the first run of the game at the top of the seventh, ending Diamondback pitcher Zac Gallen's six-inning no-hitter.

Seager joins the rankings of Reggie Jackson after becoming only the second player to win World Series MVP awards on two different teams.There are five remaining teams in Major League Baseball who have yet to clinch a World Series title: San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

United States Headlines Read more: ABC7CHICAGO »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Texas Rangers Enter Game 5 on Cusp of Their First World Series TitleThe first pitch for Wednesday's potentially series-clinching contest is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET at Arizona's Chase Field.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Eovaldi, Turner lead Texas Rangers to their first World Series titleRangers shut out Diamondbacks to win series 4-1

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕