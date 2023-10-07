Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles FREE LIVE STREAM (10/7/23): Watch ALDS Game 1 online | Time, TV, channel

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) gestures from second base after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)in Game 1 of a best-of-five American League Divisional Series on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

“What’s important is how you handle it, and thse guys have handled it so well,” Bochy added. “I think we were counted out earlier in the season or late August ... but what a job they did to bounce back and to be in this position.

“We had to fly to fly right over Dallas, so that could have been really a downer for the club,” said Bochy, a first-year manager with Texas after winning three titles with San Francisco. headtopics.com

Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter, a 20-year-old rookie who became the second-youngest postseason player in franchise history, homered off Zach Eflin, a 16-game winner unable to save Tampa Bay’s season. Texas won a postseason series for the first time since 2011, when the Rangers reached the World Series before losing to St. Louis.The Rays opened 13-0 to match the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, trailing only the 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. They led the AL East from opening day and then were overtaken by the Orioles in mid-July.

Injuries were a factor in the fade to second in the AL East. The Rays also had to play down the stretch without All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, on administrative leave while Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate an alleged relationship between Franco and a minor.“Look, that’s the easy narrative,” Cash said. headtopics.com

Garcia’s leadoff homer began a four-run fourth inning against Eflin. Josh Jung had a RBI triple and Carter hit a two-run homer to right for the Rangers, 7-0 in postseason games at Tropicana Field.

