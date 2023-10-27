Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks World Series tickets: The cheapest seats available for Game 2 at Globe

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez), in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 (10/28/23) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks took long, bumpy roads back to the World Series.
Texas hasn’t played in the World Series since twice being within one strike of winning the 2011 title against St. Louis. The Rangers have never won it all. The Diamondbacks are back on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time since 2001, when Luis Gonzalez’s ninth-inning single off Yankees closer Mariano Rivera in Game 7 earned the franchise its only title.
Texas has home-field advantage in the best-of-seven Series because it won more regular-season games (90) than Arizona (84). But is that really a plus for a club that's already equaled a postseason record by winning its first eight road games?
“We’ve learned throughout the losses in the (ALCS) that maybe we need to keep our emotions a little calmer in the big moments,” second baseman Marcus Semien said. “Because the fans expect a lot out of us, and the home crowds throughout the playoffs expect the home players to do big things.
There was also personal tragedy mixed into those tough seasons. Nicole Hazen — the GM's wife — was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 and fought the brain cancer for more than two years. She was 45 when she died.
"It has been long. A lot of stuff has happened," Hazen said. "There is somebody for me that is not here that was here six years ago that was a huge Diamondbacks fan. Was a huge Merrill Kelly fan. He was her favorite player."Texas slugger Adolis García homered in the last four games of the ALCS and set a record for RBIs in a postseason series with 15. He had four hits and scored three times in Game 7 against defending World Series champion Houston.