Texas Rangers victory parade will be 1 p.m. Friday in Arlington Entertainment District

City leaders will release more details about the “World Series Victory Parade” early Thursday, but the outdoors celebration will be in Arlington’s Entertainment District, home of Globe Life Field. “It’s been a long awaited celebration,” said Susan Schrock, a spokeswoman for the city, when reached late Wednesday shortly after the Rangers pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks.with billions of dollars in investment in its sports and entertainment district, also home to that other beloved Texas team, the Dallas Cowboys.The Rangers victory parade will start at 1 p.m.
As if the gods are smiling upon the World Series win (which, of course, we know they are), the weather will be perfect for the outdoors celebration — sunny with a high in the low 70s.The Star-Telegram will report whatever new details we learn Thursday morning at Arlington’s news conference.Friday, when Texas fans will take to the streets to celebrate, would have been Game 6 at Globe Life Field if the Diamondbacks had won Wednesday.
Seager became the first player to win World Series MVP for both an American League and a National League team. Seager batted .308 with six home runs and 12 RBIs throughout the playoffs.Matt Leclercq is senior managing editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He previously was an editor at USA Today in Washington, national news editor at Gatehouse Media in Austin, and executive editor of The Fayetteville (NC) Observer. He’s a New Orleans native.
United States Headlines
