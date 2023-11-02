Texas Rangers’ sweet World Series win is what baseball’s all about

For the first time in their history, our guys brought it home, led by a manager who began his professional career nearly five decades ago and whose calm, steady leadership translated to a team that never gave up through injuries that plagued them in the regular season and the postseason.These resilient Rangers can go no higher. For first time, they are World Series champions

Game one was electric, among the best game ones in baseball’s history. The great Corey Seager howled with joy when he drove a game-tying home run deep into the right field stands. Two innings later, the Rangers’ hero Adolis García turned on a pitch and slapped a hard line drive that just kept lifting and lifting until it scraped over the right field wall for a walk off home run. Globe Life Field erupted, and no one who was there will ever forget it.In game two we came back to earth.

And that brought us to game five. The game we were waiting for. The game to erase the pain from 12 years ago. The joy some of us have been waiting for since 1971. Nothing worth having comes easily. The Diamondbacks’ ace Zac Gallen punished a Rangers offense that, just a night before, had been so dominant. He no hit them through the sixth while the Rangers gave the Diamondbacks chance after chance, only to see them blanked. In the seventh, the Rangers managed a single run thanks to, who else, Seager. And in the ninth, they opened it up, with base hit after base hit until Marcus Semien stepped up and put it out of the park. And that was all she wrote.

