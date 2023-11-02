Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager wins World Series MVP

Seager joins Hall of Famers Bob Gibson, Reggie Jackson and Sandy Koufax as the only players to win two World Series MVPs. Seager, who batted .308 with six home runs and 12 RBIs iin the postseason, became the first player to win World Series MVP for both an American League and a National League team.
Seager spoke after the game to the MLB on Fox studio team about when he knew the Rangers could win the World Series. “It all starts in spring, Boch gave a message and he expected to win. He came here to win, we came here to win,” said Seager. “So everybody had the right mindset that’s where it all starts every year.”
Seager talked about his decision to sign with the Rangers after the success he had with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “They knew where they were, they knew where they wanted to get and they knew how they wanted to get there,” Seager said of the Rangers. “It was a lot of trust... you’re lost for words but this is what they saw and this is what I saw and it’s just amazing that it worked out.”“It’s a lot of satisfaction, putting in the work, putting in the hours, having the focus to show up every day and compete and play. That’s a hard thing to do,” said Seager.
