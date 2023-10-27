Texas Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery is set for his World Series debut in Game 2

Game 2 is Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The first pitch is at 7:03 p.m.Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to start Game 2 of the World Series after getting the win in relief in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Montgomery's Fall Classic debut is set for the regular four days' rest against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday night. Montgomery threw 32 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the Rangers' 11-4 victory at Houston on Monday.The 30-year-old Montgomery is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the postseason. He made four starts, including Games 1 and 5 against the Astros before the relief outing in the clincher.

Montgomery had two postseason appearances before this season. The first was a no-decision as a starter with the New York Yankees in a 5-1 AL Division Series victory over Tampa Bay during the pandemic-altered, neutral-site 2020 playoffs. The second was a relief outing in the NL Wild Card Series with St. Louis last season. headtopics.com

The Rangers acquired Montgomery in a deal at the trade deadline. Eligible for free agency after this season, Montgomery was a Game 1 starter twice this postseason after going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for the Rangers.

“I think I’m kind of just staying in better counts,” Montgomery said. “Kind of staying in the attack on hitters and staying in control of the game as much as I can. Throwing my fastball both sides of the plate. My curveball, I feel like my shapes have all gotten better, and just repeating my delivery much better.” headtopics.com

