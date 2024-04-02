Texas Rangers' Josh Jung to Undergo Surgery for Broken Wrist

Texas third baseman Josh Jung will undergo surgery for a broken right wrist and will be out for approximately six weeks. Jung sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has been placed on the injured list and will be replaced by infielder Justin Foscus.

