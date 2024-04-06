Texas Rangers' Josh Jung Hits Three-Run Home Run

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung throws to first between innings during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Texas Rangers ’ Josh Jung waves to the Texas bullpen as he circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Pepiot during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 1, 2024, in St. Petersburg , Fla.

(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung throws to first between innings during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung throws to first between innings during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texa

Texas Rangers Josh Jung Three-Run Home Run Baseball Tampa Bay Rays St. Petersburg Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has wrist surgery, to miss at least six weeksJung suffered a fractured wrist in the Rangers’ game against the Rays on Monday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Josh Jung, Corey Seager return to Texas Rangers’ lineupJosh Jung and Corey Seager are expected to be ready for the Texas Rangers' season opener on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers optimistic that Corey Seager, Josh Jung will be ready for opening dayBoth infielders Corey Seager and Josh Jung are hoping to join the team for opening day against the Cubs later this month.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers will slow play Josh Jung's calf strain recoveryRangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that the hope is Jung will be able to play on opening day.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

How long will Texas Rangers' Josh Jung be out after wrist surgery?Rangers GM Chris Young said the damage to the Rangers third baseman Josh Jung's wrist was a little bit more extensive than had appeared on X-ray.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung to Miss Six Weeks Due to Wrist SurgeryTexas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken right wrist. The injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite missing time with a thumb injury last season, Jung had an impressive rookie year.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »