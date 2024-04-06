Texas Rangers Defeat Houston Astros 10-2 in Rivalry Game

Cody Bradford Texas Rangers ' Adolis García homered and drove in four runs, Texas left-hander Cody Bradford allowed only two singles pitching into the eighth inning and the World Series champion Rangers beat the Houston Astros 10-2 on Friday night in the first meeting of the instate rivals since last year in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers led 5-0 in the second after Garcia's three-run shot with two outs, his AL-leading fourth homer in seven games this season.

He pushed his RBI total to 10 with a two-out single that made it 7-0 in the fifth, an inning before Marcus Semien also hit a three-run homer

Texas Rangers Houston Astros Baseball Rivalry Game Adolis García Cody Bradford

