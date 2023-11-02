Texas Rangers' Corey Seager earns his second World Series MVP

Seager joined Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series Most Valuable Players with his trio of two-run homers against theHis flair to punctuate the postseason with big hits has become as much a constant as his restrained on-field demeanor — one that broke briefly after his tying homer late in Game 1.

"I actually sent Seager a limousine to take him to the airport and bring him to Texas when I heard he was going. I wanted him out of the NL West so bad," Lovullo said Wednesday afternoon.Rangers' Corey Seager on bond with Marcus Semien and winning WS MVP with two different teams

Three years after earning World Series MVP for helping the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay, Seager boosted the Rangers to the first championship in the team's 63 seasons. He had six RBIs against Arizona, finishing his postseason with a .318 average, six doubles, six homers, 15 walks and 12 RBIs in 17 games.

His career is in Mr. October territory: Seager has 19 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 postseason games, while Jacksom had 18 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 games."We threw a gutter ball, basically, down the middle," said Lovullo, who elected not to intentionally walk Seager."I've got to be better at making that decision."

Seager's Game 3 drive left the bat at 114.5 mph, the hardest-hit World Series homer since Statcast started tracking in 2015. Seager also made a sliding stop at short and a backhand flip to Semien for a key double play in the eighth inning of Game 3.said."I'm in the cage. I'm on the field. I'm doing all this stuff just to be ready to compete. Corey, he gets his position right, and he sees the ball right, and his swing is on point, watch out.

