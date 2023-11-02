Texas Rangers celebrate first World Series win in team history

Marcus Semien, one of the heroes of the Game 5 win, chose the Rangers in free agency coming off of a 102-loss season. "I didn't feel like it was a risk, you know. I showed up here ready to work. I knew the culture needed some adjustments, a little bit. We all want to start winning at some point. Last year was tough, but we knew we were going in the right direction," said Semien.The starter battled to win his fifth game of the postseason in Game 5.

"It's extremely satisfying. They're an extremely talented group over there. They made me work really hard out there," he said.DAILY NEWSLETTERto the

United States Headlines Read more: FOX4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Start making plans, the Texas Rangers are going to win their first World SeriesThe Rangers beat up the Diamondbacks to win Game 4, and the impossible is no more: The Rangers need 1 win to win a World Series.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Eovaldi, Turner lead Texas Rangers to their first World Series titleRangers shut out Diamondbacks to win series 4-1

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕