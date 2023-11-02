Texas Rangers Are World Series Champs for First Time in Team’s History

It’s a first in the 63-season history of a franchise that started as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961. The team did not lose a postseason game on the road this year, finishing it out 11-0. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

