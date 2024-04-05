Texas Rangers and Houston Astros Rivalry Takes Center Stage

The spotlight will be on the state of Texas for this weekend series, as several national broadcasts will put what has been a brewing rivalry to the forefront. Texas Rangers ' Corey Ragsdale, center, restrains Adolis Garcia, right, after Garcia was hit by a pitch thrown by Houston Astros ' Bryan Abreu.ARLINGTON, Texas — The Silver Boot perhaps means something in Texas for the first time in a long time.

The traditional inter-state series between theand Houston Astros kicks off fairly early this year, as this is just the third series of the season for both teams. Last year, the story was all about the dynastic Houston Astros trying to keep the upstart Texas Rangers down. Instead, those Rangers unseated the Astros in a dramatic, seven-game American League Championship series and went on to win their first World Serie

Texas Rangers Houston Astros Rivalry Silver Boot American League Championship World Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wfaa / 🏆 543. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A grudge that could stick: How Texas Rangers-Houston Astros rivalry looks moving forwardThe ALCS matchup between the two Texas foes elevated the rivalry to a new level.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros is the American League’s best rivalryThe two Texas foes face off for a four-game series at Globe Life Field this weekend, before playing in Houston next weekend.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Former Astros reliever hits three Rangers batters, and Texas fans quickly make the connectionThe Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays but lost All-Star Josh Jung to a fractured wrist. Ezequiel Duran will likely need to step up big but this is a huge injury.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

3 Texas Rangers observations: Leaving Arizona, the Rangers are healthier than they arrivedBefore returning to Arlington, the Rangers got playing time for Corey Seager and Josh Jung against the Kansas City Royals.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

4 Texas Rangers observations: Errors and unearned runs eat up Rangers’ chances vs. RaysPlus, Evan Carter’s officially in the longest slump of his big league career, still hitless in 2024.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Visit the San Jacinto Monument and Swim in a Texas-Shaped Pool in HoustonA good chunk of native Houstonians visited the San Jacinto Monument on at least one of their school field trips and, honestly, it’s bigger than Houston. It’s kind of a Texas essential so if you haven’t seen it yet, you’d really better skedaddle on down and soon. Located on the Houston Ship Channel, the San Jacinto Monument is a 567.31-foot-high obelisk celebrating Sam Houston’s victory over Santa Anna in 1826 and honoring all those who fought to win Texas its independence. Fun fact: As you likely know, everything’s bigger in Texas, and the San Jacinto Monument is no exception: The monument is the tallest masonry column in the world and it’s more than 12 feet taller that the Washington Monument .OK, this lazy river isn’t just Texas-sized -- it’s Texas-shaped! And nothing says state pride quite like swimming in a body of water made in the image of your beloved state. Marriott Marquis Houston’s winding, Texas-shaped swimming pool has captured the hearts of many Houstonians suffering through the Lone Star State’s triple-digit summer temps

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »