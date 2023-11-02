Texas Ranger Nathaniel Lowe shares heartfelt message to mother after World Series win

Lowe’s mother, Wendy, had gained popularity for wearing a half-Rangers half-Tampa Bay Rays jersey when Nathaniel and his brother Josh, an outfielder for the Rays, played each other during the regular season.Following his World Series victory Derek Jeter asked Nathaniel Lowe what message he would send to his mother.

“If I’m not gonna be there with you, this is the second best place I could be. So for you to sit at home and cheer for me to give me this opportunity to become this guy, to become this athlete, to be this teammate, be in this position with my brothers is so special,” said Lowe, “I’m so grateful for you for allowing me to get to this point. I love you to the moon and back and I’m so proud of you for getting through your first round of chemo-radiation, I can’t wait to get home and see you.

