Texas Police Recover $1 Million Worth of Stolen High-End Cars

Police in Texas recovered $1 million worth of high-end cars following the raid of three ' chop shops ' tied to an auto-theft ring . Most of the stolen vehicles were expensive trucks and SUVs. Three men were arrested and 14 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Texas Police High-End Cars Chop Shops Auto-Theft Ring Investigation Stolen Vehicles Trucks Suvs Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RoadandTrack / 🏆 577. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas police officer injured in overnight shooting, 5 suspects in custody and 1 still at largeA Dallas, Texas police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

SpaceX's third Starship test flight from Texas set for ThursdaySpace fans are preparing for the excitement of yet another SpaceX Starship Super Heavy test flight from south Texas.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

A few strong storms possible across Central Texas on ThursdayStrong storms possible on Thursday.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit North Texas ThursdayA dash cam captured two luxury cars striking others as they sped along central expressway over the weekend.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Texas Attorney General sues State Fair of Texas and 4 venuesThe lawsuits are filed against the State Fair of Texas, Meow Wolf in Grapevine, The Lucky Duck in San Antonio, the Factory in Deep Ellum and Texas Trust CU...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North TexasA combination of rain and warmer temperatures means some bluebonnets are already starting to bloom in parts of North Texas.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »