Texas Police Recover $1 Million Worth of Stolen High-End Cars

Police in Texas say they recovered $1 million worth of high-end cars on Thursday following the raid of three 'chop shops' tied to the same auto-theft ring. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says its Special Investigations Division (SID) led a long-term auto-theft investigation which resulted in multiple warrants being executed at three different locations on Thursday. Like the auto-theft ring in California we reported on last week, this operation also focused on high-end vehicles. Police found that most of the stolen vehicles were expensive trucks and SUVs. With assistance from the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, three men were arrested. The three sites raided were located at the 200 block of Leago Street, the 100 block of Gulf Bank Road, and the 11000 block of United Street. The three locations are less than 20 miles from each other, just north of Houston, Texas. There were 14 stolen vehicles recovered in total from the scenes, and five men were arrested.

Police in Texas recovered $1 million worth of high-end cars following the raid of three ' chop shops ' tied to an auto-theft ring . Most of the stolen vehicles were expensive trucks and SUVs. Three men were arrested and 14 stolen vehicles were recovered.

