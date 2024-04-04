Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Urges Use of Prescribed Burns

The idea of setting small fires to prevent bigger fires is known as a prescribed burn. The process eliminates brush. On Wednesday, on the second day of the Texas House Panhandle Wildfire hearing, officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department urged the committee to encourage the use of prescribed burns. "I don’t pretend it’s the panacea and the answer to everything, but it is a tool," said Chris Schenck, the State Fire Program Leader for Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Schenck in his presentation also claimed, "the risk of not burning is far greater than the risks of burning." But the two public members of the committee voiced concerns about the practice. It was noted some prescribed burns, like the one in 2022 at Bastrop State Park, have gotten out of control, causing a lot of damage

