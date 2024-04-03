Texas Officials Defend Law Allowing Arrest of Migrants

Texas officials appeared before a three-judge federal appeals panel to defend a state law that would allow police to arrest migrants for illegally entering the United States, a week after the same three judges put the law on hold. Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson told a panel of federal judges Wednesday that it’s possible the law “went too far” but that will be up to the court to decide. No arrests were announced during that brief window.

“What Texas has done here is they have looked at the Supreme Court’s precedent and they have tried to develop a statute that goes up to the line of Supreme Court precedent but no further,” Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson said

The nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face

