Texas National Guard Member Arrested for Human Smuggling

A Texas National Guard member was arrested and charged with human smuggling near the U.S.-Mexico border after he allegedly turned around at a Border Patrol checkpoint, then led state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when police deployed road spikes, according to authorities and Kinney County court records. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Savion Amari Donovan Johnson, 26, on Sunday afternoon on U.S.

90 in Kinney County after they pursued him at speeds of more than 100 mph for 15 miles, according to arrest affidavits. He stopped mid-chase to drop off a young Hispanic man before speeding past cars on the wrong side of the highway, the affidavits said. He finally stopped about 2 miles after the spike strip punctured the tires of the GMC SUV he was driving, the affidavits said

Texas National Guard Human Smuggling U.S.-Mexico Border Arrest High-Speed Chase

