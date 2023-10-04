Texas mom tortured woman by locking her in dog cage, pouring boiling water on her: prosecutors

Sex slave who killed Marine’s wife claims she was just following masters’ orders —but the judge isn’t buying itTwisted NYC temptress sentenced to 8 years in prison for ‘heinous’ Instagram kidnapping...

Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced Tuesday over the “sadistic torture” of the then-24-year-old after she hoodwinked the young woman into living with her in a trailer in Wylie, north of Dallas, “She severely burned the victim’s arms, chest, and back by pouring a pot of boiling water on her. She also deprived her of food, locked her in a dog crate, and cut off her communication to the outside world.”as Simone Valdez-Junkin, moved into her abuser’s family trailer to help care for Calderon’s children and a disabled elderly woman in exchange for free rent, prosecutors said.

Calderon locked the victim in the dog crate and poured boiling water over her legs as punishment. Then, several months later, the abuser doused the victim’s arms, chest and back with boiling water again. headtopics.com

The victim’s family alerted authorities in February last year after the young woman managed to get access to a phone and send her stepfather a Facebook message begging for help. The young woman, who underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts, spent six weeks recovering in the hospital in the wake of her rescue.

Read more:

nypost »

Texas Fashion Industry AwardsTexas Fashion Industry Awards Texas Fashion Industry Awards are an annual event hosted by the Texas Fashion Industry Initiative, a non-profit organization (501c3) dedicated to the growth and development of fashion in Texas. TFIA serves as the big finale to Texas Fashion week™, the Texas Fashion Industry Awards is known as the premier red carpet event of the year and recognizes the best in our local fashion industry, acknowledges our Texas colleagues & celebrates all of their achievements.

Another North Texas Gen Z candidate makes run for Texas legislatureTsion Amare is part of a growing group of candidates in their 20s trying to win public office in Texas.

Best in Texas poll (10/3): Texas Tech leapfrogs SMU; Baylor ascendsFor a fifth straight week, the Texas Longhorns were the unanimous No. 1 in our weekly Best in Texas poll entering next week's undefeated showdown vs. Oklahoma.

Famous birthdays list for October 3, 2023 includes celebrities Tommy Lee, Alicia VikanderTommy Lee and Alicia Vikander share a birthday today. Check out our photo slideshow of celebrities and other famous people with birthdays on October 3, 2023 and find out a fun fact about each person.

Alicia Silverstone's 10 Best Movies, RankedSilverstone is a versatile actor across many genres.

Alicia Silverstone's New Heaven Campaign Has So Many 'Clueless' References That We Lost CountAlicia Silverstone stars in the latest campaign from Marc Jacobs Heaven and the images have so many throwbacks to her classic film ‘Clueless.’