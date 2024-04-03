Texas mom arrested for overdue library books while renewing driver's license

A Texas stay-at-home mom said she was trying to renew her driver's license when she learned there was a warrant for her arrest stemming from overdue library books. Kaylee Morgan, a mother of five children, said she took books out from the Navasota Public Library in Navasota, about 115 miles east of Austin, last March for her homeschooled children.
At the time, Morgan said she was pregnant and experiencing hyperemesis, extreme morning sickness, and placenta previa, when the placenta covers the opening in the cervix. It can cause bleeding around the start of the second half of pregnancy and mild cramping or contractions, according to the Morgan said the books were between a few weeks to a month late when her husband dropped them off, except for one that did not fit in the library's drop box
