Texas Maternal Deaths Soar 56% Since Abortion Ban, Analysis Finds

Exclusive analysis finds the rate of maternal deaths in Texas increased 56% from 2019 to 2022, compared with just 11% nationwide during the same time period.From 2019 to 2022, the rate of maternal mortality cases in Texas rose by 56%, compared with just 11% nationwide during the same time period, according to an analysis by the Gender Equity Policy Institute .

While maternal mortality spiked overall during the pandemic, women dying while pregnant or during childbirth rose consistently in Texas following the state’s ban on abortion, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute. Former President Donald Trump defended his position on abortion rights during Tuesday’s presidential debate by repeating falsehoods on ninth-month abortions or “executions” after birth. ABC moderator Linsey Davis corrected Trump, saying that no states allow so-called ‘post-birth abortions.’

Tatum said she’s seeing many women in their late 30s and 40s who, even though they’d like to have a child, worry they wouldn’t have an option to end the pregnancy if it turned out that the baby wouldn’t be born healthy. “‘What happens if I end up with a genetically abnormal fetus?’” Tatum said her patients have asked her. They worry their options are limited, she said.Kash had a textbook pregnancy with her first child, a healthy little boy, born in 2018.

“We were told that his bones would break in utero and he would suffocate at birth,” Kash said. “We were expecting our doctor to tell us how we were going to care for our baby, how we were going to end his pain.”“We were told that we should get a second opinion, but make sure that it was outside of Texas,” she said.

