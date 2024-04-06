A new Texas law allows schools to hire chaplains as counselors. So far, only one school has opted into the program. Nimitz Middle School students gather in the hallway outside of a classroom as they wait for a teacher between periods Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Odessa. Allowing school districts to recruit chaplains using school safety funds.
So far, only one school has employed a full-time religious mentor to counsel students, according to The largest 25 school districts in the state already rejected the legislation, which encompasses almost two million students and about a third of Texas public school students, according to While Arlington ISD is on the list of districts that rejected the measure, the city’s public charter network Newman International Academy was the lone school district to hire a chaplain during the 2023-24 school year. Rotates through its eight campuses as the network’s chaplain, but has previous experience as an educator
