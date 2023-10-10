Texas keeps forward focus in wake of loss: 'We've got to handle our business'

While every loss is sobering, Saturday's was especially so because it came against a bitter rival. Coach Steve Sarkisian said the team's goal this season is to win a championship, and that dream is still very much intact.should win the rest of their regular season games, as none of their opponents are currently ranked.

While Sarksian and his players are watching film and playing the woulda-coulda-shoulda game, Saturday's result is not the end. That means fixing some of the glaring mishaps that cursed Texas over the weekend — like giving up three turnovers and forcing none. Oklahoma only scored seven points off those takeaways, but they prevented scoring chances for Texas and shifted momentum.Ewers threw interceptions on the first two Texas series and was sacked five times.

Even so, Texas was still called for nine penalties when it had previously been averaging four per game. The Longhorns scored just three points on three trips to the red zone (while OU went 6-for-6) and couldn't make a stop defensively on OU's last drive. headtopics.com

"The biggest thing that comes out of this for me, after all that being said, we had a great opportunity to win the game," Sarkisian said."And if that's our worst, we're going to be OK. "Losing sucks," Sarkisian said."It's not fun for anybody. But inevitably, you've gotta focus on the task at hand. I don't know if you ever just wash it away.

