Texas Jury Finds Kaitlin Armstrong Guilty of Murder in Pro Cyclist's Death

After just over two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Texas jury found Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of murder in the shooting death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson. Armstrong was accused of shooting Wilson in a jealous plot after Wilson went on a date with Armstrong's boyfriend. The punishment phase of the trial has begun.

