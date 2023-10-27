Texas judge temporarily blocks TEA's revised school rating system

Fort Worth ISD's superintendent said, in a statement, that teachers and students need to know the rules before the game begins.

Richardson ISD is one of 100 North Texas school districts that joined a lawsuit against Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. In Texas, each school is assigned a letter grade of A-F based on the state's performance rating system.

That's a concern for Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde as well, who argues that the rules changed after the school year began. Thursday's ruling in Travis County will temporarily prevent the Texas Education Agency from releasing its accountability ratings until the court issues a final judgment. headtopics.com

