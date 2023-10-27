Texas judge temporarily blocks release of ‘unlawful’ school accountability ratings

A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing school accountability ratings after dozens of school districts sued, claiming the new evaluation system would wrongly cause their ratings to drop.A Travis County judge temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing this year’s annual school ratings after finding that the state’s new rating system — which was to debut this fall — is unlawful and would harm districts across the state.

“This ruling completely disregards the laws of this state and, for the foreseeable future, prevents any A-F performance information from being issued to help millions of parents and educators improve the lives of our students,” the agency said in a statement.

Even before the lawsuit, the accountability system had been criticized for its inequitable approach. Many of the schools that receive D's or F's servewhere schools have fewer resources and where area families face a lack of housing and food, challenges that are often detrimental to a child's academic achievement.

Many school leaders said such a big change to that benchmark would result in massive ratings drops in individual high schools and overall school district ratings. “Accountability is an important orienting aspect for a school district. However, the arbitrary application of new measures without the required advanced notice will potentially give the appearance that schools across the state, including Frisco ISD, are declining,” Frisco school district Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a statement. “Moving the goalposts arbitrarily is unfair to our students and teachers.

