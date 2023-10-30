Texas is second-hungriest state in nation, USDA says

More North Texas families are stocking up at food pantries as food insecurity rises following pandemic.

“I eat most days,” said Rodriguez, who must ride the DART with his food to South Oak Cliff. “I don’t have a car so sometimes I have to carry it all by myself. When I do, I don’t get as much.”Rodriguez lives in the second-most food-insecure state in the nation behind Arkansas, according to an October report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that averaged prevalence rates from 2020 through 2022.During the three-year survey period, an average of 15.

Food insecure households are often forced to eat cheaper but less healthy meals – or skip meals altogether. And food access issues are made worse by racial disparities in food security prevalent across North Texas. headtopics.com

But significantly more households with very low food insecurity in 2022 reported that children were hungry, skipped a meal, or did not eat for a whole day because there was not enough money for food, the report said.“We are absolutely heartbroken by the increase in food insecurity numbers across the country and in our state,” said Stacie Sanchez-Hare, director of No Kid Hungry Texas.

Food insecurity rates in 2022 were significantly higher than the national average for households with children (17.3%), households with children headed by a single female (33.1%), and women living alone (15.1%). headtopics.com

Volunteers Andre Brown, left, and John Rodriguez load groceries into the trunk of a car during a food pantry drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the Salvation Army’s Carr P. Collins Social Service Center off of Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.The North Texas Food Bank and its network of over 500 food pantries has responded to an unprecedented level of need in its fiscal year between July 2022 and June this year.

United States Headlines Read more: dallasnews »

Letters to the Editor — Mass shootings, Texas Rangers, Texas GOP, Kay Bailey HutchisonLetters to the Editor Read more ⮕

Mom and dad killed in front of teen daughter during shootout at party, Texas cops sayA mother and father were killed in front of their 13-year-old daughter in a shooting at a house party in San Antonio, Texas, police say. Read more ⮕

Uvalde community honors Robb Elementary School shooting victims with heartfelt OfrendaSAN ANTONIO - Ofrenda held during onoring the 21 victims in Uvalde during Dia De Los Muertos Read more ⮕

Game Center: BYU at No. 7 TexasFollow along as the BYU Cougars take on the No. 7 Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, with KSL.com's live Game Center. Read more ⮕

Eye-catching bananas get attention of World Series game 2 fansA Texas teen and his friends were hard to miss during Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks while in costumes of a fruit. Read more ⮕

Houston area is waking up to cold temperaturesVisit Click2Houston.com for breaking news in Houston, Texas from KPRC. Houston, Texas breaking news, headlines, weather, and sports. The latest local Houston, Texas news and more from NBC TV's local affiliate in Houston, Texas, KPRC - Houston's Channel 2. Read more ⮕