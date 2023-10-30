Texas is second-hungriest state in nation, USDA says

More North Texas families are stocking up at food pantries as food insecurity rises following pandemic.
“I eat most days,” said Rodriguez, who must ride the DART with his food to South Oak Cliff. “I don’t have a car so sometimes I have to carry it all by myself. When I do, I don’t get as much.”Rodriguez lives in the second-most food-insecure state in the nation behind Arkansas, according to an October report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that averaged prevalence rates from 2020 through 2022.During the three-year survey period, an average of 15.
Food insecure households are often forced to eat cheaper but less healthy meals – or skip meals altogether. And food access issues are made worse by racial disparities in food security prevalent across North Texas. headtopics.com
But significantly more households with very low food insecurity in 2022 reported that children were hungry, skipped a meal, or did not eat for a whole day because there was not enough money for food, the report said.“We are absolutely heartbroken by the increase in food insecurity numbers across the country and in our state,” said Stacie Sanchez-Hare, director of No Kid Hungry Texas.
Food insecurity rates in 2022 were significantly higher than the national average for households with children (17.3%), households with children headed by a single female (33.1%), and women living alone (15.1%). headtopics.com
Volunteers Andre Brown, left, and John Rodriguez load groceries into the trunk of a car during a food pantry drive-thru on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the Salvation Army’s Carr P. Collins Social Service Center off of Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas.The North Texas Food Bank and its network of over 500 food pantries has responded to an unprecedented level of need in its fiscal year between July 2022 and June this year.
