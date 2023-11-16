Texas Inmate Convicted of Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl Faces Execution

David Renteria, a Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from an El Paso store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago is scheduled for execution. Renteria was condemned for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores. Her body was found the next day in an alley 16 miles from the store.

A Texas inmate convicted in the slaying of a 5-year-old girl abducted from a store more than 20 years ago is set to be executed on Thursday. David Renteria, 53, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores, a crime that shocked the El Paso community.

