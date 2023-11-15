Texas Inmate Convicted in 5-Year-Old Girl's Slaying Set to be Executed

A Texas inmate convicted in the slaying of a 5-year-old girl abducted from a store more than 20 years ago is set to be executed on Thursday. David Renteria, 53, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores, a crime that shocked the El Paso community. According to prosecutors, Flores was Christmas shopping with her parents at a Walmart store on November 18, 2001, when she was abducted by Renteria.

Her body was found in an alley miles from the store the following day, naked and partially burned, the El Paso Times reported. An autopsy found she was strangled before being set on fire. There were no signs of sexual assault, investigators said. Renteria was arrested two weeks later. He was a convicted sex offender on probation at the time of Flores' killing, prosecutors said. Flores' brother Ignacio Frausto, who was 14 when the girl was killed, told ABC-7 recently that he is not sure how he will feel after Renteria is put to death. 'He gets to die peacefully.

