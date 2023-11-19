Texas' Hunger Issues Ignored by Governor Abbott

The Nov. 7 front page perfectly illustrates how misguided and out of touch our leadership — particularly Gov. Greg Abbott — is with the problems Texans face. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas is the second hungriest state in the nation. Instead of addressing this issue, Abbott has called (and apparently will keep calling) special legislative sessions to pass vouchers for private school tuition. Governor, you are in Austin as a representative of all of Texas.

You are not there to advocate just for your donors or your party. You were a judge. Because you were elected, does that mean you dispensed justice from the bench on behalf of your donors or party instead of all Texans? I hope not. The way you go about your job now, however, indicates otherwise. That is sad





