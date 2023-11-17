Texas House Votes to Remove School Vouchers from Education Funding Bill

The Texas House voted to remove school vouchers from the education funding bill , a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott 's top priority. The amendment, offered by Rep. John Raney , removed the provision allowing tax dollars to be used for private and religious schools . 21 Republicans joined Democrats in support.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: NEWS4SA »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
KSATNEWS: State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s North Texas seatGoldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.
Source: ksatnews | Read more »
KPRC2: State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s North Texas seatGoldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.
Source: KPRC2 | Read more »
ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: House speaker vote live updates: House in session for Rep. Mike Johnson's speaker voteThe House is set to vote Wednesday for a speaker candidate -- the fourth nominee this month. This time it's Rep. Mike Johnson, a hard-liner who won his party's nomination Tuesday night.
Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »
ALLSİDESNOW: How Did Rep. Mike Johnson Unite House Republicans to Become House Speaker?See multiple perspectives from New York Post (Opinion), The Hill, and Washington Post at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »
WASHTİMES: Tom Emmer wins GOP nomination for House speakerHouse Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota is the new Republican nominee for House speaker.
Source: WashTimes | Read more »
TEXASTRİBUNE: State Rep. Craig Goldman running for Kay Granger’s congressional seatGoldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.
Source: TexasTribune | Read more »