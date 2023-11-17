Texas House Votes to Remove School Vouchers from Education Funding Bill

The Texas House voted to remove school vouchers from the education funding bill , a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott 's top priority. The amendment, offered by Rep. John Raney , removed the provision allowing tax dollars to be used for private and religious schools . 21 Republicans joined Democrats in support.





