Texas House Removes School Vouchers Provision from Education Bill

Texas House members removed a school vouchers provision from an omnibus education bill Friday, leaving no clear path forward for the proposal, which has been Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priority this year. Abbott responded to the defeat by promising to “continue advancing school choice in the Texas Legislature and at the ballot box.”





KPRC2 » / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

School vouchers likely dead in the current Texas special session, House education chairman saysWednesday night’s development comes after months of fierce infighting between GOP lawmakers — and with less than a week left in the current special session. Lawmakers only have until Tuesday, Nov. 7 to send legislation to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Texas House's new priority education bill hopes to introduce school vouchersThe new bill offers a large increase in funding for public schools as well as academic accountability mechanisms for pupils enrolling in the proposed voucher program, which are two of the primary requests of voucher opponents.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border securityWith Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan openly feuding, Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call lawmakers back for an unprecedented fifth session in one year.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border securityWith Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan openly feuding, Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call lawmakers back for an unprecedented fifth session in one year.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border securityThe third special legislative session ended with a whimper Tuesday morning without a deal on school vouchers — Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priority — as well as seve

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Texas House adjourns third special session without passing school vouchers or border securityBob Garrett, the Austin Bureau Chief of the Dallas Morning News, joins KVUE Political Director Ashley Goudeau to discuss what's happening under the dome.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »