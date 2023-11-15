Texas House approves immigration bills to fund border barriers and make illegal border crossing a state crime

The Texas House of Representatives approved immigration bills Tuesday that would appropriate more than $1.5 billion for additional border barriers and make illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border a state crime. The bills also include provisions that would allow some of the money to be used to help local police and governments enforce the new state crime.

SB 4, if passed, would make it a state misdemeanor to illegally cross the border from Mexico into Texas, empower Texas peace officers to arrest undocumented immigrants, and require that a state judge order the person to leave the U.S. to Mexico instead of facing prosecution. SB 3, which passed on a 84-59 vote, goes back to the Senate for a vote on the amended version. SB 4 passed on an 83-61 vote

