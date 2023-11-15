Texas House Approves Immigration Bills Allocating $1.5 Billion for Border Barriers

The Texas state House of Representatives has approved immigration bills that would allocate $1.5 billion for additional border barriers and make illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border a state crime. The bills also propose using some of the funds to help local police and governments enforce the new state crime.

