Texas High Schools Struggle to Comply with Voter Registration Law

When David Dzul approached his principal about setting up a voter registration drive on campus in 2019, he quickly realized why voting participation rates are so abysmal among his peers. Texas high schools have long been required to distribute voter registration forms to older teens twice a year.
But Dzul said that wasn’t happening at Houston’s DeBakey High School, and he initially couldn’t nail down who the school’s designated voter registrar was — or if the school was even complying with the decades-old state law at all. Dzul was trying to galvanize civic engagement after hearing about low participation rates among young voters at a meeting of Mi Familia Vota, a group that encourages Latinos to cast ballots. He eventually organized a group of peers to track classmates when they turned 18 years old, help them register and follow up with a link to confirm they could cast a ballot in the next election. “I don’t think the administration supported the initiative so much as they tolerated it,” Dzul said. “They weren’t actively setting up tables and telling students to register, but they allowed us to occupy space and get volunteer deputy voter registrars into the school
Texas High Schools Voter Registration Law Compliance Civic Engagement Participation Rates Students Initiative
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »